Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 1,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 243,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,843. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.