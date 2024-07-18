Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 2,000 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.36. 1,578,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,480. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $111.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.