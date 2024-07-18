Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $7.36 on Thursday, reaching $496.56. 97,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,671. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $282.49 and a one year high of $503.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.89 and a 200 day moving average of $418.57.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

