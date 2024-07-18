Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $338,000 in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVO. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $3,952,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 327,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 34,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $393,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,533,506 shares in the company, valued at $85,655,963.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 34,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $393,595.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,533,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,655,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 106,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $1,227,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,568,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,260,458.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,349 shares of company stock worth $2,494,345 over the last 90 days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $773.63 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

