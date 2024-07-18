Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $705,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 329,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,655,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,959,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,555,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

