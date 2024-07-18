Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 425 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318,858 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 702,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 148,988 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

