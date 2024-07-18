Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Shares of TXT opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

