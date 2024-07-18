The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.52

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 570541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BRP. UBS Group increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRP

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at $957,435.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $153,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,404.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $510,385 over the last ninety days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.