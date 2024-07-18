The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $27,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.9 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

