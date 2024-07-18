The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 31,510,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KGI Securities upped their price objective on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

Institutional Trading of GAP

In other news, CFO Katrina O'connell sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 6,883,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

