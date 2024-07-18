The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $513.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $513.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.44.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $501.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.60. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $509.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

