The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.88. The company had a trading volume of 400,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

