The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.88. The company had a trading volume of 400,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

