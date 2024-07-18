Threshold (T) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $236.33 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,754.27 or 0.99834610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00071768 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02358731 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $9,248,479.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

