Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 4,233,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,974,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tilray

Tilray Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.