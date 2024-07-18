Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 6,925,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 26,085,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tilray by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Tilray by 103.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 154,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.