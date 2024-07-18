TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

TKO opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,731,000. XN LP grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TKO Group by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 812,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,998,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,999,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

