TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.42

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.42 and last traded at C$41.26, with a volume of 14799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.38.

TMX Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

