Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $128.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.