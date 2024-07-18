Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.10. Torrid shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 58,169 shares.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Torrid Stock Down 20.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

