TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
