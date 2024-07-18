TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.38.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $149.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -438.91 and a beta of 1.98. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,349.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $6,475,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,679.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,349.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,667 shares of company stock worth $30,087,968. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

