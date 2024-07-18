Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Up 3.9%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.93. 79,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 949,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,389,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.