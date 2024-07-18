TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) dropped 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 72,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.17.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

