Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

