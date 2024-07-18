Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

