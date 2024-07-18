U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,306,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,104. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $827,370,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.