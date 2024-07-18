Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.