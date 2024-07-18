UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

