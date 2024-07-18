UBS Group Raises W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $63.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,007,000 after buying an additional 187,022 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.