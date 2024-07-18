Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $4.26

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.15. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 18,549 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.