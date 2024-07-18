uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 183.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QURE. Mizuho reduced their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

uniQure Stock Performance

uniQure stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 35.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

