Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $7.76

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and $146.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $7.76 or 0.00012181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00111769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.9398061 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1063 active market(s) with $159,486,952.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.