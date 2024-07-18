United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UAL opened at $46.94 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. HSBC started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

