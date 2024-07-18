UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.
UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.8 %
UNH traded down $10.09 on Thursday, hitting $563.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,266. The company has a market cap of $518.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.29. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $581.31.
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
