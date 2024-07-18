Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $243.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $208.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,743. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $179.56.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Universal Display by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Display by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.