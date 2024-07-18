Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) vs. MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Critical Survey

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.31, suggesting that its share price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76% Upwork 6.70% 13.96% 4.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MSP Recovery and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.70 million 8.19 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.07 Upwork $689.14 million 2.26 $46.89 million $0.35 33.49

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MSP Recovery and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70

Upwork has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

Upwork beats MSP Recovery on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

