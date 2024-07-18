V.F.’s (VFC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,632. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. M&G Plc bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $200,768,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,527,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.