VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 14.0% in June

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE EGY remained flat at $6.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. 788,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $722.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGY. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VAALCO Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.