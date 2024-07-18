VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.89. 2,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

VanEck China Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

Institutional Trading of VanEck China Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.53% of VanEck China Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

