Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.55. The company had a trading volume of 659,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,739. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

