Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. 110,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

