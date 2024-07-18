Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.