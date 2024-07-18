Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

