Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.42

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.42 and last traded at $90.41, with a volume of 23047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

