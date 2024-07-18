Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.27. 2,290,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $168.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

