Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $211.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

VEEV stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $182.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,690. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,695,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 368,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,901,000 after buying an additional 131,313 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

