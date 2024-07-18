Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades High Tide (CVE:HIT) to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of High Tide (CVE:HIT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of CVE HIT opened at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.

