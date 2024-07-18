Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.23 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02236338 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

