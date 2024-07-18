Verasity Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001232 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.