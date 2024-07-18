Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $39.90 million and $10.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001230 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

